Honor 70 5G Powered by SD778G+ Launched: Check Complete Details

The brand's most recent 5G product, the Honor 70 5G, was introduced in Malaysia. The new smartphone has 256GB of internal storage and an octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The Honor 70 5G includes a triple rear camera setup with a 54MP Sony IMX800 sensor and a curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. There are three different colour choices available. A 4,800mAh battery with 66W rapid charging capabilities is included in the Honor 70 5G.

Honor 70 5G Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 70 5G runs Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 on top, and it has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, and an Adreno 642L GPU power the new Honor phone. The Honor 70 5G's triple rear camera system includes a 54MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture as its focal point. The camera unit also has a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50MP ultra-wide and macro primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Honor has a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture for taking selfies. The gadget has 256GB of internal storage as well.

Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, OTG, a USB Type-C connector, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax are among the Honor 70 5G's connectivity choices. An ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. The device supports a face unlock function and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

A 4,800mAh battery within the phone allows 66W rapid charging. The Honor 70 5G weighs about 178 grams and has dimensions of 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91mm.

Honor 70 5G Price and Availability

Priced at MYR 1,999 (about Rs 35,600) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, the Honor 70 5G is available now. It is presently available for purchase in Malaysia on the company website, as well as on other e-commerce sites like Lazada and Shopee. There are three colour choices available: Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Crystal Silver. The new Honor 70 5G's pricing and global availability details have not yet been made public.