Apple 10th Gen iPad with New Design Undergoes Mass Production

Apple is preparing to have a launch event next month to introduce the new iPhone 14 series devices and the Watch Series 8 models. In a separate event, the company also plans to introduce new iPad models one month later, in October of this year. The 10th iteration of the entry-level iPad, which is said to feature substantial design modifications, will be among the iPad models that Apple is anticipated to release in a few months.

iPad Undergoes Mass Production

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, the bulk manufacture of the 10th generation iPad has begun. In addition to verifying the device's makeover, it also states that the Apple A14 processor will now power the tablet. There aren't many official specifics about the new iPad model, but reports suggest that it will have a slightly larger screen—10.5 inches—and narrower bezels around the display.

The body is rumoured to feature flat edges and the back panel to have a camera bump. The home button on the device will still have Touch ID built into it, but other images suggest that Apple will do away with the headphone port. According to certain sources, the Chinese government's temporary power limitations on companies in the Sichuan area may also have an impact on the production of the gadgets.

The company's A13 Bionic chip powers the 10.2-inch display of the ninth-generation iPad. A 12Mp front-facing camera is available, and it supports both the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Center Stage function. It starts at $329 and is available in Space Gray and Silver colours.