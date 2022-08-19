Apple 10th Gen iPad with New Design Undergoes Mass Production

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Follow Us

Apple

Apple is preparing to have a launch event next month to introduce the new iPhone 14 series devices and the Watch Series 8 models. In a separate event, the company also plans to introduce new iPad models one month later, in October of this year. The 10th iteration of the entry-level iPad, which is said to feature substantial design modifications, will be among the iPad models that Apple is anticipated to release in a few months.

iPad Undergoes Mass Production

According to a recent report from DigiTimes, the bulk manufacture of the 10th generation iPad has begun. In addition to verifying the device's makeover, it also states that the Apple A14 processor will now power the tablet. There aren't many official specifics about the new iPad model, but reports suggest that it will have a slightly larger screen—10.5 inches—and narrower bezels around the display.

The body is rumoured to feature flat edges and the back panel to have a camera bump. The home button on the device will still have Touch ID built into it, but other images suggest that Apple will do away with the headphone port. According to certain sources, the Chinese government's temporary power limitations on companies in the Sichuan area may also have an impact on the production of the gadgets.

The company's A13 Bionic chip powers the 10.2-inch display of the ninth-generation iPad. A 12Mp front-facing camera is available, and it supports both the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Center Stage function. It starts at $329 and is available in Space Gray and Silver colours.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments