Apple Could Bring a “Finger Mounted Device”

According to a report by AppleInsider, Apple is deeply thinking about the idea of controlling the control systems with the help of a new device which will look like a glove and it will be attached to the back of the user's hand. A finger-mounted gadget featuring sensors and haptics that may be used to interact with systems was described in a new patent recently awarded to the tech giant.

The gadget is equipped with sensors, which the patent claims will be positioned at key locations along the location of the fingers in order to detect movement and deliver haptic input. A control unit placed on the back of the hand and attached to a computer system will receive feedback from the sensors. Currently, the finger units may or may not be physically connected to the control unit, and in the latter case, they may be connected wirelessly.

In some situations, such as when pretending to touch an object or confirming input on a virtual button or keyboard, simple haptic feedback can be provided by placing rings around the user's fingertips, which are secured by the fingernails. These rings can be used to determine whether one finger or multiple fingers are being used to interact with an object or to make gestures. According to reports, onboard sensors may also include accelerometers and force sensors.

When a user is wearing an AR/VR headset, this technology could be useful since they could use gesture controls and haptic feedback through the finger-mounted device rather than a keyboard and mouse to give commands. The difference between it and a motion controller would be that a person would need to physically grab it before they could touch a virtual item; otherwise, the effects would be lost. The user may be able to touch and pick up real-world objects in addition to interacting with virtual ones if the aforementioned Apple device leaves the undersides of the fingers exposed.