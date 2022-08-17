Median Download Speed for India in both Mobile and Fixed Broadband Dipped: Ookla

Ookla, a global leader in connectivity insights and network intelligence, released the updated data on its Speedtest Global Index for the month of July 2022. As per the data shared by Ookla, India has jumped one spot globally in delivering the fastest median mobile speeds in July 2022. India is now placed at the 117th position instead of 118th in June 2022.

However, the median download speed for mobile dipped MoM from 14 Mbps to 13.41 Mbps in July. In the same manner, the median download speed for fixed broadband dipped MoM from 48.11 Mbps to 48.03 Mbps. Regardless, when it comes to ranking in overall median fixed broadband speeds, India is up by two ranks to the 70th position in July.

Lebanon was the top gainer during the month as it jumped 27 spots, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) was at the number one rank for delivering the overall fastest global median mobile speeds to the users. For fixed broadband median speeds, Chile was at the top rank, and Bhutan gained 22 ranks in the category, becoming the top gainer during the month.