Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Announced

Karan Johar is back with the Season 2 of his show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The TV show gained popularity very fast as it features some very well-known personalities and lets users dive into their personal lives. It is the kind of Bollywood masala every journalist and fan is looking for. The TV show will stream on Netflix starting September 2, 2022. It is bankrolled by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital label of Dharma Productions.

Of course, it is not a critically acclaimed show. The IMDb rating of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2' is just 4.7. It suggests a very weak liking for the TV series. But that is far from the truth. Indians who love looking into the exclusive life of famous Bollywood personalities just can't wait for the show.

The main star cast of this show is the same for S2 (season 2) as well - Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari. But then there are some other prominent personalities such as Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Arjun Kapoor and more involved as well. At the end of Season 1, we also got to see Shahrukh Khan making a cameo in the show and sharing his experience coming into the industry.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer

Take a look at the trailer below.

From the trailer, we can expect that Karan Johar will again be heavily involved in running the narrative of Season 2 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. A clip shows Maheep Kapoor breaking down, Bhavana Pandey having a heated argument with her friends, and Ananya Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor made their cameos this season as well.

It will be interesting and fun for the audience to watch the S2 who loved the S1. What's best is that you don't even need to watch the S1 to understand the format of the show. If you like the trailer, you can just start with S2 itself.