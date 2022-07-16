Masaba Masaba Season 2 Trailer Out Now, See Details

The second season of Masaba Masaba has a trailer, and it is out now! Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta, a mother-daughter team, are returning to Netflix with a fictionalised biographical drama based on their life. The programme is scheduled to air on July 29. This season will see the couple attempting to rebuild their jobs while juggling their personal lives. The fashion house of Masaba is rebranded in the trailer in an effort to start over and move ahead of the past. In the meantime, Neena seeks to bring back a show from her earlier days to bring back the heyday of her profession.

Masaba and Neena, a mother and daughter, acting as fictionalised versions of themselves, will appear in season 2. The teaser demonstrates how Masaba changed the name of her clothing line from "House of Masaba" to "House of Shaadi." Masaba will have to handle issues of the heart as well as the business as she strives to be the "King" of the fashion industry. Neil Bhoopalam's character Dhairya, the investor, turned possible love interest, is back. As Armaan Khera's customer Fateh begins to flirt with Masaba, her personal and professional lives become even more entwined. Can she have everything? – a successful career and steady love life.

Neena is currently looking for a lead actor for her show's Fusrat's revival. She meets Ram Kapoor in this location. But there seems to be some type of history between the two, and Neena seems uneasy about it.

Under the Viniyard Films brand, Sonam Nair is in charge of directing, and Ashvini Yardi is in charge of producing Masaba Masaba Season 2. Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, and Barkha Singh are also part of the season's cast. On July 29, it will be available on Netflix. The number of episodes for the second season is unknown. In contrast, Season 1 of Masaba Masaba debuted in 2020 with six episodes.