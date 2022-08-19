Netflix OTT TV Shows Binge-Worthy for this Weekend

OTT (over-the-top) platforms and their content have become a lifeline for people working from their homes. It is an immediate source of entertainment that can get people interested and engaged really fast. With so many major stars now prioritising OTT releases, the world of online content and OTT platforms is growing very aggressively. If you are looking for TV shows on Netflix that are binge-worthy for this weekend, well, here we are with a list. We are taking some of the new shows as well as old shows for you to enjoy.

1. The Sandman - 7.8 IMDb Rating

The Sandman would be at the top of our list because it just has a single season with ten episodes. If you don't have any weekend plans, then take this journey with the god of dreaming, who is out to take back what was stolen from him by the mortals. It has beautiful visual effects involved and great cinematography, along with some excellent actors. There are adult scenes, so take caution if you are looking to watch something with your family.

2. Squid Game - 8 IMDb Rating

Now Squid Game is a series that you might have already seen. But the thing is, it is definitely worth watching again. The thrill that this series brings to the table is off the charts. If you haven't seen this TV series yet, then this weekend is just the perfect one. Get your popcorn tub and sit down with a lot of tissues if you are an emotional one. The Squid Game is a ride that many might find gruesome, so you might not want to see it with your family.

3. Naruto - Shippuden - 8.7 IMDb Rating

One of the highest-rated anime TV shows across the world, Naruto - Shippuden, has made it to Netflix. There are a total of 21 seasons of the show, but on Netflix, you will only find the first four for now. However, it could be a good start for you to continue with the journey of Naruto if you have seen the previous Naruto. This is something that you can enjoy with your family and kids.

4. Extraordinary Attorney Woo - 9.1 IMDb Rating

If you are into Korean TV dramas, then this is a TV show you must watch. Released recently on Netflix, Extraordinary Attorney Woo has garnered a lot of love from users across the world and has been trending on Netflix for the last few days. What makes the protagonist in the TV show special is that she is dealing with autism and is also trying to get across her career as a lawyer at a top law firm. However, this is not a TV series you will be able to finish in a weekend. It has over 16 long episodes spanning over 70 minutes each on average.

5. Better Call Saul - 8.9 IMDb Rating

If you don't know about Better Call Saul, well, it's time to get out of living under a rock. Better Call Saul is back with its final season on Netflix. People are calling it a better show than Breaking Bad. For the unaware, Saul is a character who came out of the Breaking Bad world. You don't necessarily need to watch Breaking Bad to ensure that you will understand Better Call Saul.

These are some top choices for you to binge-watch this weekend on Netflix. Again, not all of the TV series mentioned here are perfect for watching with your entire family, so take care of that.