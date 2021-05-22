You Can Now Buy Sony’s PS5 DualSense Controller via Apple’s Site

Sony’s PlayStation series has been one of the best selling gaming consoles of all time, be it the original PlayStation or the PS2 or the PS3. If you are into gaming and are a proper console gamer, you have probably owned a Sony console once in your life.

The company recently launched the PS5 in India, but with this launch came the issue of stock since most potential buyers were left looking for each and every opportunity to pick the latest console up due to low demand.

With the PS5, Sony brought major design and hardware changes to its console from a rather toned down PS4 series that also featured a Pro version. The controller paired with the PS5 is known as the Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller, and it is one of the most talked-about gaming controllers, at least in recent times.

Apple To Sell PS5 Controller via Official Site

Apple started the sale of the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller via its official site in the United States of America. The controller is available for Rs 5,100 approximately ($69.95). The pricing is identical to the one on Sony’s official site, so Apple is not asking for any kind of premium for the controller, at least as of now.

Orders that will be placed today will be delivered by next week as per the site. One key thing to note is that the only colour on offer is the White hue.

For those of you unaware, the company recently launched two new colour variants for the PS5 controller, namely the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black variants for the DualSense controller. Sony mentioned that these two colours were different from the normal White hue as they aimed to offer a unique and fresh look to the DualSense controller.

Do note that these variants are not on offer from Apple’s site, as mentioned earlier, with no mention of a probable addition. Apple is also selling certain Made for iPhone gaming controllers, including the likes of the Rotor Riot Wired Game Controller and SteelSeries Nimbus+.

Whilst this might seem odd as Sony is a possible competitor to the company, these tools and gadgets enhance your iPhone usage, promoting Apple’s products and their ease of use paired with perfect compatibility related capabilities.