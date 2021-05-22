Oppo Enco Free 2 Live Images Reveals Design Ahead of Launch

Oppo seems to be gearing up to launch a new audio device in the home country of China called the Oppo Enco Free 2. So far there was no information about the TWS available on the internet, but it seems that the launch of the device is imminent. Tipster Ankit has shared the live images of the Oppo Enco Free 2 true wireless revealing the entire design of the audio device ahead of the official launch. Let’s have a detailed look at the design of the upcoming Oppo Enco Free 2.

Oppo Enco Free 2 Live Images

The images shared by the tipster revealed that the Oppo Enco Free 2 will be launched in a white colour option. The earbuds come with short steam and have detachable ear tips. At a first glance, the TWS looks similar to the Apple AirPods. Further, the live images also suggest that the upcoming Oppo audio device will feature an oval-shaped charging case along with an indicator LED on the front suggesting the battery status. Besides, the leaked renders didn’t mention anything about the specifications and price of the device. We can expect more information about the TWS moving forward.

Going with the previous leaks, it was reported that the company might launch the Enco earbuds on May 20, but it doesn’t seem to happen so far. A couple of weeks back Oppo dropped a teaser claiming that the upcoming audio device from the brand will arrive with more than 35dB of noise cancellation which is equivalent to Apple AirPods Pro.

Xiaomi has also launched a new TWS called the FlipBuds Pro which comes with an Active Noise Cancellation feature and offers a noise reduction of 40dB. The newly launched TWS comes with a price tag of Yuan 799 (approx USD 124). The headphones have recently been made available for sale in China. Meanwhile, Vivo is also gearing up to launch a new TWS in the Chinese market called the Vivo TWS 2. It’s said to be the company’s first TWS to arrive with an ANC feature and expected to launch soon.