OnePlus launched its affordable range of smart TVs running Android TV in July of 202o as part of its OnePlus TV Y Series. These TVs intended to offer the major features that one might need from a smart TV for a relatively cheaper price, much like Xiaomi or Realme. As we mentioned yesterday, the OnePlus TV portfolio is getting an addition on May 24.

This TV will be dubbed the OnePlus TV 40Y1, with the launch having been confirmed by the company, with the TV’s debut set at 12 PM on May 24. As per the landing page on Flipkart and OnePlus’s official site, the TV will be identical to other devices that are part of the Y-series of devices from the company.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Specifications and Features

The key difference between the OnePlus TV 32Y1 or 43Y1 and the upcoming OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be in terms of size and availability, with the latter featuring a 40-inch model and on offer via Flipkart and OnePlus’s official site in contrast to the previous Amazon India exclusivity that OnePlus had in place.

In terms of the specifications, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will feature an FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LED-backlit LCD panel, much like the OnePlus TV 43Y1. The display is also stated to feature a 93% DCI-P3 colour gamut as well as a screen to body ratio of 93%.

The television will also be powered by a supposedly unknown 64-bit chipset paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The OnePlus TV will run an outdated Android TV 9.0 with OxygenPlay service. It will also support all leading streaming services and Google Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa.

In terms of I/O, the TV will feature single-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. Essential ports include 2 x HDMI, 2 x USB, optical digital audio, RF port, 3-in-1 AV composite, as well as Ethernet.

Finally, the television will make use of 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and feature a voice-enabled OnePlus TV remote control. As for the expected pricing, the TV is expected to slot in between the TV 32Y1 and TV 43Y1, with the former being priced at Rs 15,999 and the latter at Rs 26,999, so it can be expected that the 40Y1 is priced around the 20k mark in India.