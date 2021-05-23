The telecom operators have been a huge boost for the over-the-top (OTT) platforms across the nation. The rise of OTT can directly be linked to affordable data rates and increasing coverage all because of the shift in Indian telecom that Reliance Jio caused.

All the operators today offer prepaid/postpaid plans that come with OTT benefits of Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, and more. But the question is, are they of any value to you? These plans might look attractive from afar, but in most scenarios, they are just not worth it.

Better to Buy Standalone Subscriptions

See, there’s one thing; if you are someone who purchases OTT subscriptions on a regular, purchasing plans that come with OTT benefits makes sense. However, this doesn’t make sense for an average user going to buy a prepaid plan which just wants voice calling and data benefits.

More often than not, consumers get incentivised into purchasing things they don’t need. It is the same with smartphones, other gadgets, and now prepaid plans. For example, a user who doesn’t really have any need for purchasing an OTT subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP might be compelled to buy a plan that comes with the said subscription because of the company’s marketing strategies.

This is because of the term that each of the companies uses, i.e., ‘free’. No business ever offers anything for free. That is why even though these plans say they are offering the benefit for free, they are priced more than the normal plans.

For example, the Rs 777 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB daily data (+5GB bonus data), free voice calling, and 100 SMS/day benefit to users for 84 days. There is an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP added for free. However, it is not free. Because you can get the same plan for much lesser without a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription from Jio. The Rs 555 plan from the telco offers users the exact same benefits except for the bonus data and the OTT benefit.

Are OTT Benefits Worth It?

The simple thing is, they are just a ploy offered by the telecom companies to make you purchase the plan. If you need the subscription, then it is fine. But if you don’t and you have been compelled to purchase a plan that comes with an OTT subscription, you are just caught by the operators’ marketing strategies.

If you don’t need it, why buy it? Regardless of how good a deal it looks like, if you purchase something that you don’t need, you are only wasting your money. It is the same with OTT benefits as well. If you don’t need it, don’t get compelled to take a plan that comes with a free subscription, you will just end up wasting your money.