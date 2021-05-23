Broadband and Wi-Fi Are Not the Same, What You Should Know

There are a lot of differences between broadband and Wi-Fi you should know them so that you never make the mistake of thinking them as the same thing again

    Broadband

    People often make the mistake of thinking broadband and Wi-Fi as the same thing. But they are not the same in any way. Yes, through both technologies, users get access to the internet; however, they are not the same. There are a lot of differences between the two, and you should know them so that you never make the mistake of thinking of them as the same thing again. Let’s take a look at both technologies one by one.

    What is Broadband?

    Broadband is a wide line carrying a lot of data at the same time. It is very different from a traditional dial-up connection that only used one line to transmit data. Broadband means a wide number of channels carrying tons of data. You can think of broadband as a four-lane road where multiple vehicles carrying data can travel together at the same time.

    Broadband internet can be accessed through multiple technologies – cable, DSL, fibre, and more. The fibre broadband connection is known to be the fastest amongst the lot. Now let’s see what Wi-Fi is.

    What is Wi-Fi?

    Wi-Fi (Wireless Fidelity) is a wireless technology that leverages radio frequencies to help users receive and send data between two devices. A broadband connection brings internet to your home; however, to access it wirelessly, you need a Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi connection won’t work if the broadband connection isn’t working in the first place.

    Wi-Fi connections basically work in two frequencies – 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The 2.4 GHz frequency is good for users who are far away from the router, and the 5 GHz frequency is good for users who are near the router. The 2.4 GHz network can carry less bandwidth, while the 5 GHz network can carry more.

    What’s the Real Difference Between Broadband and Wi-Fi?

    In simple words, a broadband connection is provided to you by an internet service provider. Wi-Fi is a simple technology that allows you to connect multiple devices at your home with the broadband internet wirelessly. So Wi-Fi is just a means to an end, while the broadband connection can also directly be connected to your computer with the help of a LAN cable. Almost every internet service provider in India today offers users a broadband connection with a free router which helps them connect with the Wi-Fi at will.

