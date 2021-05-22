Reliance Jio Pushing a New 36.39MB Update for JioPhone

Jio, the telecom operator, entered the Indian telecom market back in 2016 and disrupted the entire market with its free internet services and calling facilities. The aggressive marketing strategies of the company made a lot of telcos pack their bags and make an exit. Gradually Jio expanded its footprints to feature the phone industry and fibernet. Reliance Jio has seen a huge growth in JioPhone sales in the country. However, it seems that many users complained about the slow UI of the phone. Earlier today, a popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared two screenshots of the phone receiving a software update. Let’s have a closer look at the renders.

Latest Software Update

The images shared by the tipster suggests that the telco has started pushing a new software update to its JioPhones. Further, the image shows that the file size of the update is 36.39MB with version number 0258. The update page also mentioned that the update is to improve the user experience and software product performance. Further, the text reads, “Reassured you will not lose any data during the update process.”

In the Twitter post, several users have commented inquiring about the performance after the update. One user commented, “ So now, after the update, does it feel any faster to use than before?” it seems that the consumers are already very disappointed with the slow UI. Some user has also made fun of the update in the same thread commenting that it might be Android 12 beta roll-out, which is absolutely not true. The tipster is yet to say anything about the post-update performance of the JioPhone. Do share your thoughts about the update in the comment section below if you have a JioPhone and received the latest update.

Just in case you don’t know, JioPhone is available in India with a price tag of Rs 1,799 via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official website. The feature phone flaunts a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels. Under the hood, it’s powered by a dual-core processor, clubbed with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage up to 128GB.