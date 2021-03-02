5 New JioPhone Data Plans Introduced Starting at Rs 22, Offers Up to 2GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio has introduced five new data plans exclusively for JioPhone customers. The new plans, which start at just Rs 22, go all the way up to Rs 152, delivering 2GB of data per day. All five plans come with 28 days validity. The introduction of these plans come right after the new annual plan launch of Rs 749. Last week, Jio launched a Rs 749 annual plan for existing JioPhone users and two plans of Rs 1,999 & Rs 1,499 for new customers. These plans are in-line with those offered by the telco for normal prepaid users. For the unaware, Jio prepaid users can avail 4G Data Vouchers at a starting price of Rs 11. The new plans are already live across the country, and JioPhone users can recharge them. The five data plans in question are Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72, Rs 102 and Rs 152. Continue reading to know more about the JioPhone Data Plans in detail.

JioPhone Rs 22 Data Pack: Benefits Detailed

Priced at just Rs 22, this entry-level JioPhone data plan comes with 2GB of 4G data and 28 days validity. The telco will also provide free access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioNews.

JioPhone Rs 52 Data Pack: Benefits Detailed

The next data plan on the list is the JioPhone Rs 52 Data Plan. It offers 6GB of 4G data and the same 28 days validity. After the consumption of high-speed data, users can browse data at 64 Kbps, which will be sufficient for sending and receiving WhatsApp messages.

No. Price Benefits 1 Rs 22 2GB of 4G Data for 28 Days 2 Rs 52 6GB of 4G Data for 28 Days 3 Rs 72 0.5GB Daily Data for 28 Days 4 Rs 102 1GB Daily Data for 28 Days 5 Rs 152 2GB Daily Data for 28 Days

JioPhone Rs 72 Data Pack: Benefits Detailed

There is a huge difference in terms of data benefit between the Rs 52 and Rs 72 JioPhone Data Plans. The Rs 72 comes with 0.5GB of data per day (14GB overall) for 28 days.

JioPhone Rs 102 Data Pack: Benefits Detailed

If you spend an additional Rs 30 to the Rs 72 JioPhone Data Pack, there’s the Rs 102 plan that offers 1GB of data per day for 28 days with an overall data benefit of 28GB.

JioPhone Rs 152 Data Pack: Benefits Detailed

Lastly, we have the Rs 152 JioPhone Data Pack that comes with 28 days of validity and 2GB of data per day. This means the plan comes with a total data benefit of 56GB.

All the five plans mentioned above come with free access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioNews. Reliance Jio is calling these plans- ‘Jio All-in-One‘ plans for JioPhone users. Since these are just data-only packs, users will not get any voice calling and SMS benefits, unlike the other JioPhone All-in-One plans like Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185.