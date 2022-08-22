WhatsApp to Allow Users Soon See Status from Chat List Directly

WhatsApp is continually creating new features for its users. When evaluating a new feature, the company first tests it with beta iOS users, then all beta Android users. The future WhatsApp function is similar in this regard. The instant messaging service, which is owned by meta, is getting ready to roll out a new feature for iOS users that would let them view Status right from their chat history on WhatsApp. The functionality may make the chat appear a little congested, which is both intriguing and not so engaging.

Further information about the forthcoming WhatsApp feature

An article by WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.18.0.70 displays status updates in the conversation list. It should be mentioned that the feature is only accessible to a small subset of beta testers and will shortly be made available to all users. It is said to be a feature that has been available on Instagram for a while.

Notably, the presence of the Status feature in the chat list will not only give WhatsApp a major boost, but it will also give the app the opportunity to show ads when users view Status images and videos, similar to Instagram Stories. This could be the first step toward WhatsApp showing advertisements on its platform since there have been rumours to that effect.

In addition, the report says WhatsApp will let users decide whether or not they want to see Status updates right away in the chat list. In a similar manner to Instagram Stories, users will also be able to post images and videos that will vanish after 24 hours.

Three new privacy features for WhatsApp were recently unveiled by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, with the goal of giving users greater control over their chats while enhancing security and privacy. The barring of screenshots is one of the features WhatsApp is actively working on. This will prevent users from taking screenshots of any app content marked as "view once." It is being worked on in the iOS beta version of WhatsApp, while changes are awaited in the Android beta version. The instant messaging service will also soon enable users to conceal their "online" status. The corporation has already stated that everyone will have access to these privacy tools in the upcoming months.