BSNL Has the Best 2GB Daily Data Plan Under Rs 200

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has the best 2GB daily data prepaid plan under Rs 200. Every other telecom operator (the private companies) offers their 2GB daily data prepaid plans at quite an expensive price compared to what you can get from BSNL. This is primarily because they can offer 4G services while BSNL can't. If you are looking for an affordable 2GB daily data prepaid plan, you can definitely take a look at what BSNL has to offer. The state-run telco is also eyeing for 4G rollout as fast as possible, and the government is also pushing for it. Let's take a look at what the plan has to offer to the consumers.

BSNL 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plan Under Rs 200 You Should Know About

BSNL offers customers a Rs 187 plan. The speciality of this plan is that it offers 2GB of daily data to the consumers. The validity is, of course, short (28 days) because it is a low-end plan. What you should know here is that the private telecom operators are going to go with prepaid tariff hikes later in the year, and that would position BSNL's prepaid plans as an even more valuable option in the market.

Bringing the focus back to the plan, you get 2GB of daily data, after which the speed reduces. Users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day from the company. There is also the bundling of BSNL Tunes, and all of these freebies are available for the customers for 28 days. There are several other 28 days plans you can purchase from BSNL today. These plans will cost different and will bring different benefits to the table. You can find a plan that's suitable according to your needs.

The private telcos also offer 2GB of daily data prepaid plans for 28 days, but these plans will cost way more. So make your choice carefully.