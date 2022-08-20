Vodafone Idea Lists Best Seller Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea has listed its best-seller prepaid plans for the users. If you are a true Vodafone Idea fan, these are the plans that you would most likely want to subscribe to. Full disclosure - The best-seller plans listed by the company on its website don't mention the number of people opting for them. Thus, it could also be a marketing gimmick by the company. However, take a look at the benefits of these plans and decide for yourself whether they are worth purchasing or not.

Vodafone Idea Best Seller Unlimited Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea has listed three prepaid plans as its best-seller on its website. These three plans are the Rs 299, Rs 479, and the Rs 719 prepaid plan. All of these plans come bundled with the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. If you don't know, the Vi Hero Unlimted benefits include Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night offers.

With the Weekend Data Rollover offer, users can utilise the leftover data from the weekdays, which are Monday to Friday during the Weekends. This ensures that they can reap the benefits of the data they are purchasing by paying a premium for it. So there's no wastage of data. Then, with the Binge All Night offer, users get free unlimited data between 12 AM and 6 AM every night. The data consumed during this time doesn't affect the FUP data for the customer for the rest of the day. Then lastly, with the Data Delights offer, customers get 2GB of emergency data every month. This emergency data can be redeemed as 1GB of data per day. Let's take a look at the other benefits of the best-seller prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299, Rs 479, Rs 719 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan - The Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 28 days of service validity along with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. There's a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV Classic included. As mentioned, this plan also bundles Hero Unlimited benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 479 Plan - The Rs 479 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea is exactly like its Rs 299 prepaid plan. The Rs 479 prepaid plan from Vi offers 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling with Vi Movies & TV Classic. The only difference between the Rs 479 and Rs 299 prepaid plans from Vi is that the former comes with 56 days of validity while the latter comes with 28 days of service validity. This plan also bundles Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

Vodafone Idea Rs 719 Plan - The Rs 719 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 84 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. Users get access to Vi Movies & TV Classic and Hero Unlimited benefits.

These are the three plans listed by Vodafone Idea as the best-seller prepaid plans.