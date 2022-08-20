Adani Group to Start 5G Services in Six Circles

Adani Group was the surprise entry in the 5G spectrum auction. Many initially assumed that it was to give strong competition to Jio and Airtel in the consumer space with 5G. But the Adani Group later clarified that it just wants to serve customers in the B2B space. At present, the Adani Group doesn't want to enter the consumer mobility space, and it makes sense. For now, it can be perceived that Adani Data Networks Ltd, the Adani Group subsidiary which participated in the spectrum auctions, will start with services in six LSAs (Licensed Service Areas). This is because an ET Telecom report says that Adani Data Networks has applied for a universal license in six circles.

The 5G spectrum also bought by the company was very limited and for a few circles only. These six circles are where Adani Data Networks might have its spectrum. The group will start service enterprises with the power of fast 5G networks. The company has to apply for a license to fulfil the regulatory requirements. At the time when the Adani Group company had participated in the spectrum auctions, it didn't hold a license.

Adani Data Networks 5G Spectrum Auction 2022 Purchase Details

The Adani Data Networks had purchased 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band for Rs 212 crore. The group didn't go for the mid-band spectrum, which would most serve the consumers. It was a very conservative purchase from Adani Data Networks and doesn't show any interest of the company in participating in the consumer space with Jio, Airtel and Vi with 5G.

But once the market matures further in the consumer space, we could see a potential entry of the Adani Group as it would definitely want to give Reliance strong competition in the 5G era.