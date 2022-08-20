Cuttputlli Trailer Starring Akshay Kumar Out Now: Release Date and How to Watch

After Rakshabandhan, which was released earlier this month, Akshay Kumar is now back with another movie. But this is not going to be a theatrical release. Instead, it will be available for the users to stream on one of the most popular OTT (over-the-top) platforms around the globe. Cuttputtli is a project brought to you by Pooja Entertainment. The trailer of the movie is now out (you can view it below), and from it, we can get an idea about what kind of movie this is going to be.

The plot is set in Kasauli, a town in Himachal Pradesh, and Akshay Kumar can be seen playing the role of a police inspector. A serial killer is on the move, and there is very less time for the police to stop him before he claims his next victim. The tone of the show is very serious and dark, and it would be interesting to see Akshay Kumar playing this role.

Cuttputlli Trailer: Check it Out

Cuttputlli Release Date and How to Watch

If you want to watch Cuttputlli, you will need your own Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The crime thriller will release on September 2 on Disney+ Hotstar, which is not far from here.