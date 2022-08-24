Apple iPhone 14 Will Launch Soon: Key Details

The iPhone 14 series will be unveiled by Apple next month. There is a lot of anticipation for Apple's next iPhone announcement, and there are many rumours floating around as to what the company plans to unveil at its event next month. According to a recent report, Apple may introduce the iPhone 14 series at an event on September 7 earlier than anticipated. Let's have a look at what to anticipate from Apple's upcoming major showcase, as there are only a few days left before the rumoured launch date.

Apple iPhone 14 series

Apple will release four models as part of the iPhone 14 series: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Rumours suggest that this year's new Apple A16 Bionic chip will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the other hand, it is rumoured that the Apple iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will have a modified version of the Apple A15 Bionic technology from the previous year. The design of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, on the other hand, is reportedly the largest change this year. According to reports, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would forgo the notch, a defining feature of Apple design, in favour of a hole-punch display. Different renderings of this hole-punch design have been shown to us; it could be either pill-shaped or circular, like the majority of modern Android devices.

Apple Watch Series 8

Each year, Apple also introduces the Apple Watch along with the iPhone. The company will release the Apple Watch Series 8 this year. Numerous new health functions are rumoured to be included in the Apple Watch Series 8, and some sources even suggest that the wristwatch may have a new design that will give it an entirely different appearance. The Apple Watch Series 8 will have the same sensors as the Apple Watch Series 7 in terms of their capabilities. Additionally, there are rumours of an Apple Watch Pro, which is supposedly a new, more powerful version of the Apple Watch. According to rumours, the Apple Watch Pro will have a display that is around 7% larger than the current model. Titanium is anticipated to be the design material for the Apple Watch Pro.