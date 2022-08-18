According to information provided by an analyst, Apple is anticipated to raise the price of the Pro versions in its next iPhone 14 lineup. A Wedbush analyst claimed in an investor report that the pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could rise by $100 from that of their predecessors. Ives claimed that the price rise might be linked to the rising cost of components and the new lineup's expanded capabilities.

According to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives, more customers may choose the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max than the standard models. Given that the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost $100 (or around Rs 8,000) more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, this could be advantageous for Apple. Recall that the base 128GB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max started at Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively, when they were first introduced in India last year.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that Apple's new A16 Bionic chip will power the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The A15 Bionic technology, which now powers the iPhone 13 variants, is anticipated to be present in the normal models. Ives continues by speculating that the iPhone 14 Pro models would have greater storage than their forerunners. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are anticipated to receive 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, while the Pro models may include 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, according to a previous report.

