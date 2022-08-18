Google Pixel Tablet May Not be able to Run 32-Bit Apps

Google released Android 13 beta and made it available to owners of Pixel devices, as well as rolling it out to the Android Open Source Project without so much as a teaser. It's a wonderful treat for people who have recently remained devoted to Google's in-house hardware and adore the stock Android experience of Pixel phones.

Highlights

  • Android 13 might only be available in a 64-bit edition for the forthcoming Pixel Tablet.
  • The information was found in Google's own code review materials.
  • Without 32-bit capability, RAM use will undoubtedly decrease.

Google Pixel Tablet

On May 11, 2022, Google made the Pixel Tablet official during its yearly developer conference. However, there are currently very few specifics available regarding the impending tablet. It will have a Tensor chip, and its potential release date is 2023. New information on the tablet has recently appeared online. A 64-bit-only version of Android 13 may appear on the forthcoming Pixel tablet.

Google is reportedly developing 64-bit-only variants of Android 13 for a device called "Tangor," which is thought to be the codename for the Pixel tablet, according to a recent tweet from Mishaal Rahman. Although the lack of 32-bit capability will result in a reduction in RAM utilisation, the tablet will no longer be able to run 32-bit programmes. Due to Google's 2019 requirement, the majority of apps in the Play Store must support 64-bit, so this shouldn't be a big concern.

Android 13 in Google Pixel Devices

Remember that in 2017, Apple had already switched iOS to a 64-bit-only architecture. The Pixel Tablet will be among the first Android devices to do so if Android 13 is released with only 64-bit support. The Google Pixel tablet is anticipated to launch in 2023, as was already reported. We may anticipate that it will be driven by the Tensor 2 or Tensor 3 chipset because there is still over a year until the introduction. It most likely comes pre-installed with the most recent Android version. The stylus might also be supported. Moreover, it is asserted that the Pixel Tablet won't allow 4K video capture. Many of the camera and video functions featured on the Pixel 6 series will also not be supported.

