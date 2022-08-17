Google Pixel 7 Might Come with 4 Global Models

Reported by Palak Sharma

  • On the FCC's webpage for approval, there were four different Pixel phone models.
  • The other two will feature mmWave connection, while the first two will provide sub-6GHz 5G.
  • It appears that the mmWave versions also support UWB.

Pixel 7

More information will inevitably become available as the Google Pixel 7's release date later this year approaches. This time, we now know about four models that are posted on the FCC's website for certification. Just so you know, the FCC must first approve a corporation in order for it to manufacture, market, or distribute any kind of electronic equipment. So it comes as no surprise that we have already seen something about the Pixel 7. The fact that four Pixel versions are listed by the regulator, however, may come as a surprise. These models, which were first found by MySmartPrice, are GP4BC, GVU6C, GE2AE, and GQML3.

Although there isn't a lot of detail in the listing, it looks that the GE2AE and GQML3 versions offer mmWave connectivity. The GP4BC and GVU6C devices, on the other hand, will only support 5G at sub-6GHz. Most notably, the ultrawideband (UWB), a short-range wireless connectivity option, will be available on the GP4BC and GE2AE. This may imply that the GP4BC and GE2AE versions are the Pixel 7 Pro since UWB was first offered in the Pixel 6 Pro. All four of the gadgets will support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, and wireless charging, according to the description.

Android 13 to Come with Pixel 7 Series Out of the Box

Google's upcoming Tensor chipset is most likely what will power the Pixel 7 line of smartphones. Without a doubt, the gadgets will come pre-installed with the newest Android 13 OS.

There isn't much information available regarding the gadgets, although a recent leak indicated that the Pro model would have a brighter display than the model from a year ago. It will apparently have a large screen that can sustain 1,000 nits of brightness, an increase from 800 nits. The LTPO display and HDR 10+ capabilities are still not likely to be included in the flagship handsets. However, a 120Hz screen might be included with the Pixel 7 Pro to provide a smoother scrolling experience. The panel's resolution will probably be QHD+.

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 7 could be pre-ordered on October 6 and made available starting on October 13. The 7 Pro is anticipated to have the same size as the 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 will measure 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm, making it marginally smaller than the Pixel 6. The second generation Tensor chip will undoubtedly be used in the products.

Reported By

