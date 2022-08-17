Noise, Other Homegrown Brands Lead Wearables Shipments During H1 2022

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Out of the 38 million units, 23.9 million wearable devices were shipped in the second quarter of 2022 (April–June), expanding by 113% YoY, according to IDC's India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker. In addition to affordability, which was a key growth driver, fresh launches, discounts, and marketing helped to support shipments in the Indian market.

Highlights

  • In the first half of 2022 (1H22), the Indian wearables market grew by 65.8 percent (YoY).
  • Boat led with a 34.3 percent market share in 2Q22 thanks to its emphasis on ear wear device.
  • By concentrating significantly on the ear wear area, OnePlus came in third in the total wearable category.

Follow Us

Noise

In the first half of 2022 (1H22), the Indian wearables market grew by 65.8% year over year (YoY), according to a new analysis by International Data Corporation. Homegrown players, such as Noise, held the majority of the shipment share (IDC). According to the market research company, 38 million units of wearables, including wristbands (or fitness bands), smartwatches, and earwear (TWS earphones), were shipped to the Indian market in the first half of this year (January to June). Shipments of TWS earbuds were led by Boat, and those of smartwatches by Noise.

Comprehensive Research of Wearables Shipments in India in 2022

Out of the 38 million units, 23.9 million wearable devices were shipped in the second quarter of 2022 (April–June), expanding by 113% YoY, according to IDC's India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker. In addition to affordability, which was a key growth driver, fresh launches, discounts, and marketing helped to support shipments in the Indian market. In 2Q22, there was a 7.2% YoY fall in the overall average selling price (ASP).

With shipments exceeding 6.4 million units and achieving a growth of 298.4% YoY in 2Q22, IDC reports that Watch-based wearables are still the fastest-growing category. With a market share of 95.2%, basic watches led in 2Q22, growing by 306.4% yearly. Weaker demand caused the growth of wristbands to drop by 63.0% YoY. With TWS earbuds now making up half of the earwear shipments, "Hearables accounted for 72.6% of the overall wearables category.”

Boat led with a 34.3% market share in 2Q22 thanks to its emphasis on earwear device expansion, according to corporate highlights. With a market share of 11.5%, Noise took second place, and in the second quarter of 2012, with a share of 28.5%, it reclaimed the top spot in the wearables market for watches. By concentrating significantly on the earwear area, OnePlus came in third in the total wearable category. Fire-Boltt and Realme occupied the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments