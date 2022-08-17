Infinix Hot 12 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

India today saw the release of the Infinix Hot 12. It debuts as the follow-up to the Hot 11 from the previous year. After the Pro and Play models, the Hot 12 is the third gadget in the Hot 12 series. The newest model comes after the Hot 12 Pro. let's find out what the smartphone offers out of the box.

Infinix Hot 12 specifications and features

The 6.82-inch Infinix Hot 12 display has a waterdrop notch and an HD+ resolution. It has a peak brightness of 460 nits and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone sports a dual-tone rear panel with vertical stripes on the top portion. There is a traditional fingerprint scanner and a rectangular camera module.

Describing the camera's specifications, the triple rear camera system on the Infinix Hot 12 consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. A front-facing 8MP camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The Infinix Hot 12 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 CPU inside. It has 3GB of support for virtual RAM and 4GB of physical RAM. The gadget has 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card slot. The smartphone's 6,000mAh battery pack, which supports 18W charging, provides the device's power. It is based on Android 11 and runs on XOS 10.

Infinix Hot 12 price in India

Priced at Rs 9,499, the Infinix Hot 12 is available in 7degree Purple, Turquoise Cyan, Exploratory Blue, and Polar Black hues. Starting on August 23, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.