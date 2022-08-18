Prepaid Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi for 2GB Daily Data Lovers

Reported by Bhavya Singh 1

A large variety of prepaid plans are available to consumers from major telecom providers Airtel, Jio, and Vi. Data benefit, validity, streaming service, call quality, and SMS quality are the main factors that determine which one to choose.

Highlights

  • Subscribers to prepaid plans can save money by performing a detailed analysis.
  • There are many different 2GB daily data prepaid plans available from Airtel.
  • Majority of plans from Vi include 100 SMS a day, free call perks, and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile.

Jio, Airtel, Vi

A large variety of prepaid plans are available to consumers from major telecom providers Airtel, Jio, and Vi. Data benefit, validity, streaming service, call quality, and SMS quality are the main factors that determine which one to choose. Subscribers to prepaid plans can save money by performing a detailed analysis. The 2GB daily data prepaid plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi are examined here because they offer similar advantages.

Airtel 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

There are many different 2GB daily data prepaid plans available from Airtel. There are numerous available plans with a variety of price points. They include Rs 319 (1 month validity), Rs 359 (28 days validity), Rs 499 (28 days validity), Rs 549 (56 days validity), Rs 839 (84 days validity), and Rs 2999 (365 days validity). All of these plans offer 100 daily SMS and unlimited calls. The streaming capabilities and validity that each of these plans offers are their primary differences. The speed also reduces to 64 Kbps after utilising 2GB of data per day. After 100 SMS are sent in a day, each additional SMS will cost Rs 1 domestically and Rs 1.5 internationally. The Airtel 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plan comes with additional incentives, including a Rs 100 cashback, free 3-month access to Apollo 24/7 Circle, Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and FASTag, as well as an additional 3-month Disney+ Hotstar membership and Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Jio 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Jio offers several 2GB daily data prepaid plans at different price points, including Rs 249 (23 days validity), Rs 299 (28 days validity), Rs 533 (56 days validity), Rs 719 (84 days validity), Rs 799 (56 days validity), Rs 1066 (84 days validity), and Rs 2879. (365 days validity). All plans include unlimited calls, 100 daily SMS, and Jio's own collection of streaming apps. Two plans, priced at Rs 1066 and Rs 799, each include a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription valid for a year.

Vi 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans

Prepaid 2GB plans from Vi are available for Rs 539 (56 days validity), Rs 839 (84 days), Rs 499 (28 days), Rs 319 (1 month), Rs 1066 (84 days), and Rs 3099 (365 days validity). All of these plans from Vi include 100 SMS a day, free call perks, and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar mobile. Vi also offers its own streaming services, Vi Movies and Vi TV.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

