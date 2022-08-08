New Google Pixel Fold Specifications Leaked

A new leak that revealed the details of the Google Pixel Fold appeared online just as we were ready to give up on seeing a foldable Google Pixel smartphone. The Google Pixel Fold and its potential first half of the 2022 launch timeline were first mentioned in November 2021, even though previously heard rumours about a Google Pixel folding smartphone that might be in the works. A few months later, it was predicted that this foldable phone would cost less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The management of Google, however, believed that Samsung's firm hold on the foldable market would make the Google Pixel Fold uncompetitive. Surprisingly, a tweet from Ross Young in February 2022 claimed that Google had resumed work on the Pixel Fold. Since that time, there has been no more talk of the fabled Pixel Fold. The Google Pixel Fold has now been revived, and its specs are revealed in a Weibo post from dependable tipster Digital Chat Station. Google has contracted with Foxconn, a company that makes electronics for Apple and Sony, to produce its flagship smartphones, including the Google Pixel 7 series and Google Pixel Fold, starting in 2022, claims the tipster. This caught people off guard because Google relocated its manufacturing to Vietnam in 2020.

But if it doesn't provide a few surprises, it won't qualify as a Google Pixel phone. Instead of the typical plastic, glass, and metal body, the tipster claims that this Pixel phone will have a ceramic body. If accurate, this would be the first Google Pixel phone made of ceramic. Moving on to the hardware, the leaker claims that the Pixel Fold has a 2K display with a punch-hole cutout in the centre for a front-facing camera. The device will be powered by a Tensor 2 chip made by Google. A 50MP main camera and a Sony IMX787 sensor for the secondary camera on the Pixel Fold will both be used for photography.