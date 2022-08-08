5G Launch Date Hinted by Minister of State for Telecommunications

The much anticipated high-speed 5G services should go live in about a month, according to Monday's remarks from the Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan.

Chauhan stated that India is likely to install locally built and produced 5G telecom gear by the end of this year for 5G services while speaking at the Regional Standardization Forum (RSF) for Asia and Oceania's opening event.

"In approximately a month, 5G mobile services will launch in the nation, having a multiplicative impact on the growth of all sectors. The creation of an indigenous 6G stack is being worked on by a group called the 6G Technology Innovations Group," according to Chauhan.

Chauhan said that India now has a robust domestically produced 5G mobile communications ecosystem as a result of the government's promotion of indigenously conceived, developed, and manufactured advanced telecom technology.

We created a 5G test bed that is entirely indigenous, which will make it easier to test 5G network components. The minister predicted that by the end of the year, India's 5G network rollout would likely use locally created and manufactured 5G stack.

An unprecedented Rs 1.5 lakh crore in bids were submitted for India's largest-ever telecom spectrum auction, which ended on August 1 (Monday). Mukesh Ambani's Jio won nearly half of the airwaves sold with a price of Rs 88,078 crore.

The minister claimed that the Modi administration's pro-market policies were responsible for the expansion of the Indian telecom industry.

''We initiated a number of structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector. These reforms have created a very positive and forward-looking environment for the telecom industry. As a result, a recent 5G spectrum auction in India has fetched bids of USD 20 billion (Rs 1.5 lakh crore),’' as per Chauhan

Additionally, he mentioned that a group of 5G standards have been created by Indian experts, which will aid in the expansion of the network in rural areas.

At the forum's location, the Department of Telecommunications also held an expo to highlight the numerous digital goods and services that India has developed on its own.