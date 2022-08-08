HFCL Will Bring 5G mmWave FWA Products for India by Collaborating with Qualcomm

Indian telcos have already taken mmWave spectrum from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in the recently held 5G spectrum auctions. The mmWave frequencies can be disturbed quite easily. Thus, the requirement for small cells and micro-sites will be very high to deliver mmWave 5G network services to customers, including both enterprise and retail.

  • HFCL has partnered with Qualcomm to bring India and global markets new mmWave 5G FWA products.
  • With mmWave 5G FWA products, consumers will be able to enjoy super high speeds sitting at their homes and won't require fibre broadband connections any more.
HFCL has partnered with Qualcomm to bring India and global markets new mmWave 5G FWA products. With the mmWave 5G FWA products, users can get true 5G speeds, and new use cases can come to life. HFCL Limited will be expanding its 5G product portfolio with the 5G mmWave products. One of the best use cases of 5G networks is FWA (fixed-wireless access). With FWA, telcos can deliver the network generation connectivity to the customers at lower costs. They are a good alternative to fixed-wired broadband connections. With mmWave 5G FWA products, consumers will be able to enjoy super high speeds sitting at their homes and won't require fibre broadband connections any more.

In a release, the company said that its 5G mmWave FWA CPE (Consumer Premises Equipment) would be able to support several frequency bands connectivity to be a perfect solution for the global markets. Qualcomm will provide HFCL with the technology that will make mmWave 5G connectivity possible. Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 featuring Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF will be leveraged by HFCL for carrier aggregation and extended range. HFCL will also use the Qualcomm Dynamic Antenna to deliver a superior customer experience.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, said, "Qualcomm Technologies is a recognised world leader in 5G technology, and we are very pleased with this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, which also aligns with our commitment to bridging the digital divide globally. FWA CPE will help strengthen HFCL’s evolving 5G product portfolio and help create new revenue streams for our customers. It also aligns with our strategy to bring new products, to new customers, and to newer geographies."

