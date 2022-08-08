iPhone 14 Production will Happen in India and China Simultaneously

Four new iPhone models will debut this year as well, and one of the models will be produced in India at the time of the introduction, which will make the iPhone 14 series unique from previous models. For Apple and India, this is a first.

This is the first time that Apple would construct iPhones concurrently in India and China, though the company has long produced other iPhone models locally. Only the 6.1-inch iPhone model, known as the iPhone 14, will be produced locally in India, according to a report by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. There are no details on whether the Pro models will also be put together locally.

A description of the iPhone 14's manufacturing

Apple currently produces the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE domestically through its suppliers in India, including Foxconn and Wistron. According to the rumour, Foxconn, an Apple supplier, will produce the iPhone 14 model this year. As of right present, neither Foxconn nor Apple have provided any information regarding the iPhone 14 series.

Does this imply that the iPhone 14 will be less expensive than the iPhone 13 when it launches? That might not occur right now.

First off, according to reports, the price of the iPhone 14 will be the same as the price of the iPhone 13 at launch. This indicates that the forthcoming iPhone 14 will start at $799 in the US, which is about equivalent to Rs 63,200. However, the iPhone 13 was initially made available in India for Rs 79,900, and it is anticipated that the iPhone 14 will cost the same.

Additionally, this is not the first time Apple has produced iPhones in India. However, the Cupertino-based computer behemoth never reduced the cost of those devices. Therefore, that might also apply to the impending iPhone 14. Due to import and customs fees, iPhones cost substantially more in India than they do in the United States. The same thing will apply to the iPhone 14 series.

According to rumours, the iPhone 14 series will officially launch in September. The smartphone is anticipated to go on sale on September 13 specifically. We are awaiting Apple's formal announcement of the iPhone 14 launch information.