Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Date Revealed

August 10 will be the official launch of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G in India, the Chinese business said on Sunday via its official social media channel. A triple rear camera set, led by a 64MP camera sensor, is hinted at for the device. Along with the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, the company debuted the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G in a few international countries in June. It is driven by an 8GB RAM/MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC combination. Other notable features of the phone include a 5,000mAh battery, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

According to a tweet from Tecno, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G will be released in India on August 10. The Chinese vendor is actively teasing the phone's primary features on social media ahead of the launch. It is confirmed to boast a 0.98mm thin bezel and a 64MP camera sensor. The date of the launch event and the smartphone's price in India, however, have not yet been disclosed. Recall that the 8GB + 256GB storage model of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G retailed for $320 (about Rs 25,000) when it was first released in a few international regions in June. Price-wise, the Indian version should fall within the same range.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G's Indian version is probably going to have similar specs to the international version. The smartphone introduced earlier this year includes a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs Android 12. A hole-punch design is also included on the display. It has an 8GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC as its power sources. As previously established, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G has a triple-back camera configuration, with a 64MP sensor and an RGBW+G+P 1/1.6 aperture lens at its centre. For bokeh and macro photography, the camera unit additionally has two 2MP cameras. A 16MP camera is available for taking selfies. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G has an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge.