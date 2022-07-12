Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo Arrive in India

Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo were unveiled in India on Tuesday. Both of the new Tecno devices, which focus on cameras, have Memory Fusion technology, which allows it to borrow storage space and use it as RAM for stutter-free performance. The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers both smartphones, which also include triple rear cameras and up to 11GB RAM (including 5GB additional from storage).

Tecno Camon 19 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460) LTPS display with up to 500 nits of brightness is available on the Tecno Camon 19, which runs Android 12. It is driven by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with eight cores and six gigabytes of LPDDR4x RAM. According to Tecno, the phone includes Super Boost technology and HyperEngine Technology for stutter-free performance.

The 128GB of built-in storage on the Tecno Camon 19 phone may be increased to 512GB with a microSD card. The device has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options. A fingerprint scanner is also included on the smartphone for biometric security. It has a 5,000mAh battery unit and 18W flash charging is supported.

Talking about the camera specifications the smartphone has a triple rear camera array for pictures and movies, with a 64MP primary sensor and an f/1.7 aperture lens as its focal point. SuperNight, nighttime effects, video HDR, pro mode, video bokeh, and film mode are just a few of the many photography settings available. For selfies and video calls, a 16-MP sensor is located at the front.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display and runs Android 12. Additionally, the MediaTek G85 SoC and 6GB of RAM run it. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor as its focal point. A 32MP sensor with dual flash is located at the front of the device for selfies. It has an internal storage capacity of 128GB and a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. A 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W flash charging capabilities is included in the Tecno phone.

Tecno Camon 19, Tecno Camon 19 Neo price, availability

The price of the Tecno Camon 19 in India is Rs 14,999 for the model with 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Memory fusion) and 128GB storage. It is available in three colour options - Eco black, Geometric Green, and Sea Salt White.

The cost of the only 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Memory Fusion) + 128Gb storage Tecno Camon 19 Neo Model in India is Rs 12,999. It is available in the colours Dreamland Green, Eco Black and Ice Mirror.

Beginning on July 23, retail establishments and Amazon will offer both Tecno phones for purchase.

It should be remembered that the Tecno Camon 19 series has been widely publicised and that the Tecno Camon 19 Neo was revealed in Bangladesh last month.