Indian Space Organisation Sets Up National Advisory Committee (NAC)

The Indian Space Organisation (ISpA) on Tuesday announced the National Advisory Committee (NAC) for boosting the cooperation amongst the stakeholders and building a 360-degree perspective in shaping the contours of the private space industry ecosystem in India.

Dr Arvind Gupta, Director of Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) will be the chairperson of the newly formed committee. There are nine members in the NAC right now from different backgrounds including tech, defence, academia, bureaucracy, and the space industry. In the future, more additions to the committee are expected from the industry.

Lt. General AK Bhatt (retired), Director General, ISpA would serve as the Convener and Wg. Cdr. Satyam Kushwaha (retired), Director, ISpA will support NAC as the Secretary. A lot of other big names have also been included in the committee.

Indian Space Association Opens New Office

The ISpA has opened a new office in New Delhi. It is the first office and was inaugurated by Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe. The office is located at the United Service Institution of India (USI) building, located in Shankar Vihar, New Delhi.

Gokenka said “Space is an intense and technologically complex area, every stakeholder has to work together with perseverance and the vision of a long-term and sustainable public-private partnership. I am confident that the way this sector is moving forward with support from the existing private industry large players and the new start-ups which are coming up along with the support from ISRO and government ensures that we will make strides in the space sector.”