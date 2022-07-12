Nothing Phone (1) Finally Launches in India, Check Top Features and Price

Carl Pie, the co-founder of the young consumer tech company Nothing, led the virtual launch event of Nothing Phone (1). The Phone (1) is one of the most exciting products from any smartphone company this year. It has launched in multiple markets, including India, and Nothing has tried to create the best balance you can get in a smartphone. The device has a dual-camera setup, a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and more. Check out all the details and the specifications below.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) has launched with a 6.55-inch FHD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The maximum brightness that this smartphone can support is 1200nits, and the display also comes with HDR10+ certification.

The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with an f/1.88 aperture lens and has OIS as well as EIS image stabilisation. The second camera sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 sensor.

There’s support for Panorama Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Scene Detection, Extreme Night Mode, and Expert Mode. For selfies, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front. There’s up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage offered with this smartphone. The Nothing Phone (1) has an in-display fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, electronic compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope.

There’s support for 33W fast-charging, and the device packs a 4500mAh battery. Nothing Phone (1) can also support 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. The device is rated IP53 for dust and water resistance.

The highlight of the Nothing Phone (1) is the Glyph interface which allows users to personalise the lighting effects on the back of the smartphone. Nothing will offer three years of Android updates along with four years of security patches (every two months).

Nothing Phone (1) Price in India

The Nothing Phone (1) will be available in three memory variants – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB for Rs 32,999; Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999. Under an introductory offer, users will get these variants at a special price of Rs 31,999 (8GB+128GB), Rs 34,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 37,999 (12GB+256GB). There are a few offers on pre-ordering the smartphone.

In India, if you are an HDFC card holder, you can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on your purchase. There’s an exchange offer applicable as well. There’s a 45W fast-charger and Nothing ear (1) available for users at a special price of Rs 1,499 and Rs 5,999 right now. The actual price of these products is Rs 2,499 and Rs 6,999.