So if you have been working from home, you know the importance of a good internet connection. The thing is, for some, a reliable fibre internet connection can be a very expensive deal. That is why all the telcos which also provide fibre internet services in the country have got some entry-level broadband plans that people looking for affordable deals can look at. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL all offer entry-level broadband plans under Rs 500. Let's take a look at all of them.

Airtel Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel has entry-level broadband, which comes for Rs 499 per month (taxes applicable extra). With this plan, users get 3.3TB of monthly data and 40 Mbps of speed. Users can get a free fixed-line voice calling connection from the company, but they will have to pay extra for the equipment.

BSNL Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Bharat Sancha Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a Rs 329 broadband plan with which users get 20 Mbps of speed until 1000GB of data. Post the consumption of 1000GB of data; the speed drops to 2 Mbps. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection included with this plan as well, but the users need to pay extra for the instruments. The price mentioned above doesn't include taxes.

Jio Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Reliance Jio offers its fixed-broadband services through its brand JioFiber. The company offers its entry-level broadband plan for Rs 399 (which doesn't include taxes). This plan offers 30 Mbps of speed with 3.3TB of monthly data. A free fixed-line voice calling connection is also bundled.

Vodafone Idea or You Broadband Entry-Level Broadband Plan

Vodafone Idea offers fibre broadband services through its subsidiary You Broadband. This is a company that offers its services in select cities of the country. In Ahmedabad, the entry-level plan offered by the company costs Rs 400 per month (which doesn't include taxes) and offers 40 Mbps of speed with 3.5TB of data every month.

These are the affordable plans offered by these companies. There are many other entry-level broadband plans offered by other ISPs (Internet Service Providers) such as ACT Fibernet, Excitel, and more. You can check out their plans as well to make a better-informed decision.