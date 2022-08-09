Jio Might Have an Aggressive Strategy with 5G Rollout

Reliance Jio is expected to be one of the first companies to launch 5G services in India. The telco has made big moves to prepare itself for the 5G rollout. The kind of spectrum portfolio Jio has will allow the company to offer 5G across India pretty fast. Other telcos might have to again play catch-up with Reliance Jio in the 5G user market share figure like they had to do with 4G. The telco has been the leading operator in India for years now, and the story was the same in FY2021-22. It was the year when Jio announced a 20% tariff hike across all its prepaid plans. This helped the telco in majorly improving its ARPU (average revenue per user) figure, something that every telco wants to go up as fast as possible.

Jio Says Planning for 1000 Cities 5G Coverage Completed

Now, in its annual report for FY22, Jio has said that it has completed 5G coverage planning across 1000 Indian cities. This is a big statement which could make the competitors slightly nervous. What's worth focusing on here is that Jio is saying that it has completed the coverage planning. This might not necessarily mean that it is ready to deliver 5G in these 1000 cities right away.

Of course, in the initial days, the telco would offer 5G services in select cities of India. But as the 5G smartphone penetration grows in other telecom circles of India, Jio would be keen to launch 5G in those parts as well. What's great about Jio's 5G is that it is 100% indigenously developed, which is not just a good thing for the company but also a matter of pride for the nation. Jio is already looking to expand to the global markets with its 5G product portfolio and is making moves to make its 5G network products an even more compelling offer for the global operators.