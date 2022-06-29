Google Pixel Device Features that May Come to Other Android Phones Soon

Car crash detection, a unique safety function available on Google Pixel devices, immediately calls emergency services when a crash is detected. Non-Pixel Android phones may soon get access to the technology that employs motion sensors in a smartphone to identify accidents. A news series of codes allegedly discovered in Google’s most recent Personal Safety app raises the possibility that other Android phones may soon receive new safety measures. Android phones are anticipated to acquire crisis alert and safety check capabilities in addition to the car crash detection capability.

More about the new feature

On Google Pixel 3 and subsequent devices in specific locations with specific carriers, Google’s car crash detection is currently accessible. As already indicated, the feature makes use of sensors to locate the phone and motion sensors as well as adjacent sounds to identify car crashes. When the Battery Saver or Airplane mode is turned on, the feature does not function. The phone calls emergency services when a collision is detected, and Android’s Emergency Position Service sends the approximate location and crash information to the emergency services.

When analysing the most recent version of the Personal Safety app, 9to5Google used an APK breakdown to discover the spread of the car crash detection capability to other Android devices. Google Play currently offers the Personal Safety app in version 2022.05.25. The article revealed code strings that mentioned “non pixel” phones, suggesting that Google may be delivering the safety feature to the non-Pixel phones. The article claims that Google modified the code in some instances to generalise “your device” rather that “Pixel.” Other Android phones are apparently getting some Pixel-only capabilities, such as crisis notifications and safety checks.

Since the new feature requires a few permission to operate, it’s unclear how the company would bring the functionality to Android phones that don’t have pixels. The Google Play Services should soon include the Personal Safety features. At this time, it is unknown what Android handsets will initially have access to the car crash detection and other new safety features. Brand-by-brand availability is probably the case.