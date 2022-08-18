Excitel Launches 400 Mbps Plan for Rs 599 Per Month

Excitel, one of the fastest growing internet service providers (ISPs) in the country, has announced a 400 Mbps broadband plan for just Rs 599 per month. This high-speed plan would be available at such a low price when the consumers go for the long-term validity option. The company is no longer offering one-month plans. The minimum duration that you can take a plan for from Excitel is 3 months. So the 400 Mbps plan from the company is available in the following durations - 3, 6, 9 and 12 months.

Excitel 400 Mbps Plan Details

Excitel will offer the 400 Mbps plan for 3 months at Rs 833 per month. Note that amount will have to be paid in a lump-sum manner by the user for all the months together. So the three-months plan would effectively cost the user (Rs 833 x 3 + 18% GST) Rs 2,948.82. This is actually a very conservative price for a 400 Mbps broadband plan.

Then, you can go for the six months plan, which is available at Rs 699 per month. So its effective cost would be (Rs 699 x 6 + 18%) Rs 4,948.92. On the same basis, the nine months and twelve months plans would cost users Rs 6998.58 and Rs 8,481.84.

No other ISP in the country would offer their 400 Mbps plans at such low costs. Further, the data offered with the plans from Excitel is unlimited. Customers on the 400 Mbps plans could also go for the OTT bundles offered by the company. There are other plans offered by Excitel as well which come with 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speed. The 400 Mbps plan will be available for customers in all the 30+ cities where Excitel is present.

Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-Founder of Excitel, said, "Excitel has always been setting benchmarks for high speeds at affordable prices. We were pioneers in introducing 20 Mbps when the average speed in the country was 1 Mbps. We are now introducing a 400 Mbps plan for Indian users and families to fulfil all their needs of - entertainment, education, work, gaming, and all things video that too uninterrupted and lag-free.”