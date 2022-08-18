iQOO Neo 7 Will Offer Major Upgrades

According to rumours, iQOO is developing a few new smartphones, including the iQOO Z6, Z6x, and Neo 7. The Z6-series is anticipated to be introduced by the Chinese manufacturer as early as this month in China. Details about the Neo 7 have been leaking even though its release date is most likely in October.

According to the most recent Weibo post from tipper Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Neo 7 will ship with four significant enhancements. The first is the addition of the top Dimensity 9000+ processor. Recall that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset was first introduced in the iQOO Neo 6 in December 2021 in China. The following feature is a brand-new, flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. According to a recent report, the gadget would use a Samsung AMOLED E5 screen rather than the E4 AMOLED display that was offered in the preceding generation.

The primary camera of the Neo 6 is a 64MP sensor. However, the 50MP Sony IMX766V primary camera with OIS functionality will be included with the Neo 7. Instead of the 80W charging offered by the Neo 6, it will allow 120W fast charging. According to some rumours, the Neo 7 would mostly copy the features of the iQOO 10 5G, which made its debut in July. The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, 16MP front-facing camera, 50MP + 12MP + 13MP triple camera unit and 4,700mAh battery are hence anticipated for the smartphone. The system is anticipated to ship with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

With regard to the iQOO Z6, it is anticipated that it will ship with important features such as a 120Hz LCD display, Snapdragon 7-series CPU, and 80W charging. 44W charging should be supported by the Z6x.