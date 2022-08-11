iQOO Neo 7, a New Flagship with Dimensity 9000+ Might Launch Soon

In April, information on a future iQOO flagship with a Dimensity chip leaked online. It was suggested that it would launch as an iQOO 10 series and include the Dimensity 9000+ processor in June. It will soon make its debut as a Neo-series phone, according to trustworthy tipper Digital Chat Station. Although the device's actual name has not yet been revealed, it may make its home market debut under the iQOO Neo 7 moniker.

The rumoured iQOO Neo 7 might have the same features as the iQOO 10, which made its debut in China in July. The Neo 7 might have the Dimensity 9000+ chip, whereas the iQOO 10 has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The release date of iQOO's upcoming Neo series phone has not yet been announced. It appears that the Neo 7 could make its Chinese debut later this month or in September. A 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display is possible on the iQOO Neo 7. It might include features like an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The gadget might have a 16MP selfie camera.

A triple camera unit with a 50MP main camera that supports OIS may be located on the device's rear panel. It might come with a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The Neo 7 may have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, all driven by the Dimensity 9000+ processor. A 4,700mAh battery with 120W rapid charging capabilities may be included. It is anticipated to function on the Android 12 OS with the OriginOS Ocean UI.