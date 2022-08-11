iQOO Neo 7, a New Flagship with Dimensity 9000+ Might Launch Soon

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The rumoured iQOO Neo 7 might have the same features as the iQOO 10, which made its debut in China in July. The Neo 7 might have the Dimensity 9000+ chip, whereas the iQOO 10 has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The release date of iQOO's upcoming Neo series phone has not yet been announced.

Highlights

  • Two models of the iQoo 7 Neo series are anticipated: vanilla and Pro.
  • iQoo smartphones are rumoured to have 50MP cameras.
  • iQoo has not yet authorised the smartphones.

Follow Us

iQOO Neo 7

In April, information on a future iQOO flagship with a Dimensity chip leaked online. It was suggested that it would launch as an iQOO 10 series and include the Dimensity 9000+ processor in June. It will soon make its debut as a Neo-series phone, according to trustworthy tipper Digital Chat Station. Although the device's actual name has not yet been revealed, it may make its home market debut under the iQOO Neo 7 moniker.

The rumoured iQOO Neo 7 might have the same features as the iQOO 10, which made its debut in China in July. The Neo 7 might have the Dimensity 9000+ chip, whereas the iQOO 10 has the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The release date of iQOO's upcoming Neo series phone has not yet been announced. It appears that the Neo 7 could make its Chinese debut later this month or in September. A 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display is possible on the iQOO Neo 7. It might include features like an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, and support for 120Hz refresh rate. The gadget might have a 16MP selfie camera.

A triple camera unit with a 50MP main camera that supports OIS may be located on the device's rear panel. It might come with a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. The Neo 7 may have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage, all driven by the Dimensity 9000+ processor. A 4,700mAh battery with 120W rapid charging capabilities may be included. It is anticipated to function on the Android 12 OS with the OriginOS Ocean UI.

 

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments