Nothing Phone (1)’s New Update Enhances Performance in Multiple Areas

To intelligently optimise battery life, the Google Adaptive Battery may now be turned on, and the fingerprint authentication UI for third-party apps has been improved. In addition, the device has received numerous bug patches, which you can see in the changelog that is provided below.

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone (1) received the Nothing OS 1.1.2 update earlier this month, which made some UI modifications and enhanced the device's charging efficiency. Users are already beginning to receive the Nothing OS 1.1.3 update, which brings with it promises of improved camera performance and a cleaner software environment. The front camera's image clarity has been improved, and the update is only 64MB in size. Processing durations for HDR and Night Mode photos have also increased. The ultra-wide camera now boasts better colour saturation, and while zooming, the photographs will be significantly crisper and quieter. Periodically, the phone will remind you to clean the camera lenses.

New Features

1. Google's Adaptive Battery is an additional feature that may be activated to shrewdly improve battery life.

2. Redesigned fingerprint verification UI for 3rd party apps.

Camera Improvements

1. Images are automatically optimised for colour and brightness while using Glyph lighting.

2. Clearer pictures taken with the front camera.

3. Faster processing of HDR and Night Mode photos.

4. When utilising an ultra-wide angle lens, colour saturation is more intense.

5. Improved sharpness and less noise when zooming.

6. Reminder to clean the camera lenses added.

Bug Fixes and Performance Optimisations

1. Fixed a problem that was causing various apps, including Twitter and the Play Store, to stutter.

2. Fixed a problem that was preventing the mobile hotspot from operating correctly.

3. The problem that led to the lock screen crashing after touching on notice and attempting finger unlock has been fixed.

4. Minor UI details were polished.

5. General hiccups.

