Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises Founder Appreciates Ease of Business DoT Created

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, is happy with the ease of business that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) helped create. Mittal said that there was "no fuss, no follow up, no running around the corridors and no tall claims. This is ease of doing business at its full glory."

To recall, on Wednesday, Airtel paid Rs 8312.4 crore towards spectrum dues which includes an advance for the next four years. Mittal said, "Yesterday, Airtel paid Rs 8312.4 cr towards spectrum dues and was provided the allocation letter for the designated frequency bands within hours. E band allocation was given along with spectrum as promised."

Mittal noted that in the last three decades, it happened for the first time that DoT ensured that business happens as it should be.

"In my over 30 years of first-hand experience with DOT, this is a first! Business as it should be. Leadership at work-Right at the top and at the helm of telecom. What a Change! Change that can transform this nation – power its dreams to be a developed nation," he added.

These are definitely high words coming from an industry expert who has been in the game for several decades now. The telcos were given August 17 as the last date to clear their spectrum dues.