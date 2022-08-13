iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Offer Base 128GB Storage

Over the past few months, there have been numerous leaks and rumours regarding the iPhone 14 series. There may be four variants in the forthcoming Apple iPhone lineup: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They are anticipated to go on sale on September 13. Earlier rumours suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro versions would have more storage than the previous iterations. They were said to come with 256GB of storage by default as opposed to the iPhone 13 Pro versions' 128GB. A market research analyst now claims that forthcoming Pro models would maintain their 128GB storage capacity.

iPhone 14 Pro Models Offers Same Storage as iPhone 13 Series

An earlier report said that the iPhone 14 Pro variants would ship with 256GB of storage as standard. Currently, a new report by MacRumors claims that the future iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to offer 128GB of storage like its predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro. This is according to a statement made by Haitong International Securities Tech Research Analyst Jeff Pu. Also, according to the expert, the iPhone 14 Pro models will come in the same storage sizes as the iPhone 13 Pro models: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

This week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the pricing of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro versions might be greater than that of their predecessors. In comparison to the Rs 70,900 series ASP of the iPhone 13, it is predicted that the ASP of the iPhone 14 Pro series will increase by around 15% to $1,000 to $1,050 (about Rs 79,000 to Rs 83,000) for the upcoming iPhone 14 series. The standard 128GB storage option of the iPhone 13 Pro cost Rs 1,19,900 when it was first released in India last year.

On September 13, Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone 14 series. The new A16 Bionic chip might power the iPhone 14 Pro variants. On the other side, the A15 Bionic chip seen in the current iPhone 13 models is anticipated to be included in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.