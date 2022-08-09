iPhone 14: Apple Increased the Initial Stock Order to 95 Million Units

It's anticipated that Apple's iPhone 14 series, which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will launch in September of this year. A recent report claims that the Cupertino behemoth has requested a rise in iPhone 14 model shipments from 90 million to 95 million. In an effort to meet up with demand for the future models, Foxconn, the company's main supplier, is claimed to have increased the recruitment bonus for iPhone workers. Apple probably anticipates more sales for the alleged iPhone 13 series successor. The high-end version of the forthcoming models is anticipated to be the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Information on the Heightened Manufacturing

United Daily News of Taiwan claims that Apple instructed suppliers to boost the first total stock of the iPhone 14 series from 90 million to 95 million, or by around 5%. Apple is probably preparing for strong demand for the new models. The high-end iPhone 14 Pro Max may end up being the most popular model, according to statistics from research firm Isaiah Research.

In related developments, the Zhengzhou iPEBG and iDPBG business group facilities of iPhone manufacturer Foxconn are recruiting workers with favourable bonuses for the mass manufacturing of the iPhone 14 series. The units work in the manufacturing, assembly, and other sectors.

In the wake of recent geopolitical concerns, Apple is taking steps to lessen its reliance on China as a manufacturing hub. Some of the iPhone 14 versions, according to recent claims made by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, will be produced simultaneously in China and India. It is anticipated that Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing facility in India will ship iPhone 14 models concurrently with the Chinese producers. The manufacturer of the iPhone has been producing iPhone phones in India for some time. However, Indian production has lagged behind Chinese rivals by 25% or more.

On September 13, Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models. The normal iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to be included in this. According to speculations, the Apple Watch Series 8 may also be unveiled at the event.