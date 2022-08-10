Vodafone Idea Enabling Users to Watch KBC 2022 Just for Rs 82

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea is allowing users to watch KBC 2022 for a very nominal cost. Note that it is a Mobile subscription, meaning you won't be able to stream content via SonyLIV on TV or laptops.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) could be your best bet if you want to watch KBC 2022 for a very affordable cost in India right now.
  • Once activated, the SonyLIV subscription cannot be paused or deactivated.
  • The premium subscription of SonyLIV for one year would cost you Rs 999, and the Mobile Only plan would cost Rs 599 for a year.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi) could be your best bet if you want to watch KBC 2022 for a very affordable cost in India right now. You just need Rs 82, and you can start watching KBC 2022 episodes directly on your smartphone (strong internet connection recommended). Vodafone Idea is offering customers a Rs 82 prepaid plan through which they can get access to a SonyLIV subscription for 28 days. Here's what you need to know about this prepaid plan from Vi.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan for Watching KBC 2022

If you want to watch the KBC 2022 for just Rs 82, then purchase the Rs 82 prepaid plan of Vi. It is a data-only voucher, meaning you will require a base active prepaid plan to make the Rs 82 plan work. Users get 4GB of data with the Rs 82 plan for 14 days. But the SonyLIV subscription offered is for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea is allowing users to watch KBC 2022 for a very nominal cost. Note that it is a Mobile subscription, meaning you won't be able to stream content via SonyLIV on TV or laptops.

Once activated, the SonyLIV subscription cannot be paused or deactivated. This means that as soon you activate the SonyLIV subscription, you will get it for 28 days straight. The benefit of this is that you aren't just restricted to watching KBC, but you can also watch several other shows and movies on the platform. There are many SonyLIV originals that are very popular amongst the Indian crowd.

The other way to get a SonyLIV subscription is to purchase it in a standalone manner. The premium subscription of SonyLIV for one year would cost you Rs 999, and the Mobile Only plan would cost Rs 599 for a year. But if you want to just watch this season of KBC, then this Vodafone Idea voucher could be a good option for you as it will be very affordable.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments