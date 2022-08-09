Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max New Affordable Smartwatch Launched in India

The new Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max offers a 1.99-inch UHD colour display with always-on support and no bezels. It has a multi-function crown that can be used to traverse menus, change audio, and switch watch faces.

The new, inexpensive smartwatch from the Indian retailer, the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max, made its debut on Monday in India. With Bluetooth calling capability built into the new smartwatch, users can make and take voice calls right from the gadget without removing the associated smartphone from their pocket. The 1.9-inch screen of the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max supports always-on dislay. The wearable has blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and more than 500 watch faces to pick from. Now let's look at the device's features and price.

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max specifications and Features

The new Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max offers a 1.99-inch UHD colour display with always-on support and no bezels. It has a multi-function crown that can be used to traverse menus, change audio, and switch watch faces. It also comes with a silicone wrist strap. SpO2 and heart rate monitoring are supported by sensors on the smartwatch. It also claims to monitor stress and sleep.

The wearable has a microphone, 2W speakers, and ENC compatibility. With Bluetooth calling, the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max enables users to place and accept voice calls through the network of their phone without using the phone. Additionally, it has a dust and water-resistant construction that is rated IP68.

Furthermore, the brand offers more than 500 interchangeable watch faces that you may use with the Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max to suit your tastes. Moreover, 11 menu interface themes are available. The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max's battery is designed to last up to 15 days between charges. To increase security, it also has a password lock feature.

Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max price in India, availability

The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max is available in India at a price of Rs 3,999. It is now available for purchase via Amazon during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022 and comes in Kohl black and Mystic Blue colour options. Soon, it will be available for purchase on the business website.

