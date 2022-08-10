Apple to Bring New Kind of iPhone this Year, What You Should Know

The iPhone 14 series is reportedly set to launch next month, based on rumours and leaks. Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models this year as well, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro. Although Apple has not yet confirmed the existence of the iPhone 14, rumours have already given away some of the major technical details and characteristics of each of the four forthcoming iPhone models.

According to rumours, the iPhone 14 mini won't be released this year. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant intends to introduce the iPhone 14 Max, a new iPhone model. The iPhone 14 Max will, as rumours claim, provide Pro model benefits at an accessible price. Similar to the Pro Max version, the next iPhone 14 Max will have a bigger display. The other features will probably be the same as the standard iPhone 14 model.

iPhone 14 Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

The display on the iPhone 14 Max will be bigger. To be more precise, just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Max will feature a 6.7-inch Liquid Retina display. The notch's style will be what distinguishes the two versions. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to include a pill-shaped notch, while the iPhone 14 Max is expected to have a wide notch similar to the iPhone 13. In fact, it is claimed that both Pro models offer the newest top-notch fashion.

The base iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are claimed to have comparable specifications. This means that, unlike the future Pro versions, the iPhone 14 Max will have a dual camera setup. Overall, it is claimed that the iPhone 14's sensors are larger than those in the iPhone 13 series. This indicates that the entire iPhone 14 series will provide superior low-light camera performance. The forthcoming iPhone models' batteries are anticipated to perform significantly better than the iPhone 13, which already has a day's worth of battery life.

An A16 Bionic chip is rumoured to power the whole iPhone 14 lineup. However, according to certain reports, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would use the outdated A15 Bionic processor. The A16 Bionic chipset is rumoured to be included with the Pro models, which include the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Therefore, this part is still unclear. The iPhone 14 Max and all of our iPhone models in the series will run on the iOS 16 operating system, which Apple unveiled earlier this year at the WWDC 2022 event.