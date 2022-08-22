Apple Maps Would begin Displaying Advertisements

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

Users won't like the new function that the business is adding to Apple Maps but is not available on Google Maps.

Highlights

  • Apple intends to significantly grow its advertising revenue every day.
  • Currently, the business brings in about $4 billion annually,
  • The integration of the adverts is anticipated to be considerably more intelligent, similar to Google Maps.

Follow Us

Apple Maps

When Apple Maps was first released, it received a lot of criticism for its errors. However, the firm has since made adjustments to the software, making it more accurate than before and a real rival to Google Maps. The corporation is now introducing a new function to Apple Maps that is absent from Google Maps, but users won't like it. The business is getting ready to begin running commercials in the mobile application the next year.

According to Mark Gurman's most recent article in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple's technical team has already begun developing the software to allow search advertisements. He continues by saying that the app's users may begin to see adverts as early as next year. A prior rumour said that the Cupertino-based tech firm has experimented with search advertising in an internal Maps programme. Given that Apple's App Store currently offers advertisements, this won't be the company's first application to do so.

Regarding the advertisements on the App Store, developers can pay Apple to give their programme a higher ranking in search results, making sure it appears at the top of the page for particular terms. Similar to the search ads on the Maps, companies may pay Apple to have their location appear higher in local listings when people search for pertinent terms. The change occurs as Apple prepares to increase its revenue from advertisements. The company's advertising division currently brings in around $4 billion yearly, but Todd Teresi, who is in charge of it, wants to raise that figure to at least $10 billion.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments