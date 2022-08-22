Apple Maps Would begin Displaying Advertisements

When Apple Maps was first released, it received a lot of criticism for its errors. However, the firm has since made adjustments to the software, making it more accurate than before and a real rival to Google Maps. The corporation is now introducing a new function to Apple Maps that is absent from Google Maps, but users won't like it. The business is getting ready to begin running commercials in the mobile application the next year.

According to Mark Gurman's most recent article in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple's technical team has already begun developing the software to allow search advertisements. He continues by saying that the app's users may begin to see adverts as early as next year. A prior rumour said that the Cupertino-based tech firm has experimented with search advertising in an internal Maps programme. Given that Apple's App Store currently offers advertisements, this won't be the company's first application to do so.

Regarding the advertisements on the App Store, developers can pay Apple to give their programme a higher ranking in search results, making sure it appears at the top of the page for particular terms. Similar to the search ads on the Maps, companies may pay Apple to have their location appear higher in local listings when people search for pertinent terms. The change occurs as Apple prepares to increase its revenue from advertisements. The company's advertising division currently brings in around $4 billion yearly, but Todd Teresi, who is in charge of it, wants to raise that figure to at least $10 billion.