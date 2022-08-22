OnePlus Will Soon launch Multiple New Nord Products in India

This year, OnePlus has introduced a number of items under the Nord brand, and it doesn't seem like the company intends to slow down. The business is getting ready to introduce the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Band, Nord-branded smart measuring scale, and other Nord-branded AIoT goods in the upcoming days, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. Let's look at details on the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone and the future OnePlus Nord watch among these gadgets.

OnePlus Nord 3

A few months ago, the OnePlus Nord 3 was discovered on the BIS database. The Nord 3 may use a Dimensity 8100 chipset and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The next Nord smartphone will probably support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to include a punch-hole camera in the top-centre position, in contrast to the majority of OnePlus phones currently on the market.

It is said to contain a 50MP IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP camera as part of its optics. It will probably have a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats. Other than that, the gadget is said to have 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A 4,500mAh battery with 150W rapid charging is anticipated.

OnePlus Nord Watch

According to a leak from tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord Watch will be offered in five distinct looks, ranging from one that is identical to the OnePlus Watch to one that uses a brand-new rectangular design language. A SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking are all said to be included in the Nord Watch. There are reportedly only two colour choices for it: Black and White. Last but not least, the cost of the smartwatch is said to range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000.