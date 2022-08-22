Vi Allowing Users in Gujarat Get Access to 40000 Jobs

Vodafone Idea (Vi), in partnership with Apna, is enabling access to 40,000 jobs in Gujarat for its mobile consumers. The telco said that these job opportunities have come in the last three months and are looking for young local Indians. For the unaware, Vi has integrated a Vi Jobs & Education portal inside its mobile application. The jobs portal has been brought to the consumers in partnering with Apna, one of the largest job searching platforms in the country.

The best thing is that because of this proposition, Vi customers will get free priority access which will ensure that the resumes of Vi users will appear on top for employers. The chances of getting a job interview increase for the applicants if their profiles appear on top.

Over 12,000 Employers Have Posted Jobs in Three Months: Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea said that in the last three months, over 12,000 employers in Gujarat had posted various job opportunities for locals. Job-seekers in Gujarat can benefit from the partnership of Vi with Apna to get jobs fast in the state. The telco shared that maximum job applicants have appeared from Surat, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara. Most of the applicants have also shown interest in getting a job related to sales and marketing.

Other preferred jobs in Gujarat include Software & Web Development, Accounting & Finance, Bank Office, restaurant-related jobs and more. Vi is trying to leverage this partnership to attract more users its way and retain the old ones. Vi is the only telecom operator in India which is offering a service like this to its customers.

The company has built several partnerships in different domains, such as games and music, to offer something extra to the customers. To be able to leverage these offers, you will have to become a Vi customer which you can do by purchasing a prepaid/postpaid SIM of the telco and keep the connection active.